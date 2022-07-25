NAPOLEON — Two persons implicated in a large marijuana trafficking enterprise in northwest Ohio have been sentenced here in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Aaron Ivory, 32, Maumee; and Dustin Hall, 39, Maumee, were each placed on community control or probation on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony, by Judge Amy Rosebrook.
Each had entered a guilty plea on Jan. 25 to the charge and the cases had been continued for a pre-sentence investigation. Originally, they were scheduled to be sentenced on April 8, but this date was rescheduled until this month.
Ivory was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, pay a $1,000 fine and continue to cooperate with the state regarding his co-defendants. The charge was amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
Hall was placed on probation for two years with conditions similar to Ivory's. He is to serve six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, pay a $1,000 fine and continue to cooperate with the state regarding his co-defendants. His charge too had been amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
In all 12 persons were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in March 2021 for similar allegations related to a marijuana trafficking investigation.
Two more defendants — Ian Hoffman, 27, Toledo; Nathan Mowery, 28, Toledo; and Christopher Seacott, 49, Montpelier — are scheduled to be sentenced this week.
The indictments had alleged 10 separate drug trafficking incidents involving large amounts of marijuana.
For example, in one incident authorities alleged that about 240 pounds of marijuana were delivered to Hoffman and Mowery.
