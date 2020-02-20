OTTAWA — Two separate sexual abuse cases in Putnam County Common Pleas Court here have been resolved, one with an incompetency finding.
In one case, Joseph Garcia, 39, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to rape, a first-degree felony.
In the other, a rape indictment was dismissed against Cody Wells, 20, Fostoria.
Garcia’s case has been scheduled for sentencing on March 23 in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. His $250,000 cash bond with no 10% allowance provision was continued.
The charge alleges that he had sexual conduct with a minor female on May 28, 2019.
A charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed.
Putnam County Prosecutor Gary Lammers’ office dismissed “without prejudice” the rape charge against Wells — meaning it could be refiled later — after an incompetency to stand trial determination was made in his case.
The charge alleges that he engaged in sexual conduct with a female child on May 4, 2019, at a residence in Leipsic.
A Wood County indictment against Wells for two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, was dismissed as well.
A judgment entry in Wood County Common Pleas Court noted that a clinical psychologist from Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, found him “incompetent to stand trial and unrestorable.” The court determined that “even with a course of treatment there is not a substantial probability that the defendant will become competent to stand trial within one year.”
He will remain held at the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center, Toledo.
Lammers said his office stipulated to the same finding made in Wood County, thus the dismissal of the charge in Putnam County.
The charges in Wood County alleged that Wells had sexual conduct with two boys, The Lima News reported.
Wells had been indicted by grand juries in both counties in June.
The charge in Putnam County was dismissed after the incompetency finding was made in Wood County, according to court records.
