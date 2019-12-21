OTTAWA — Two prominent cases pending in Putnam County Common Pleas Court here are scheduled for final pretrials early next year.
One of them involves a Columbus man — previously convicted in common pleas court of several felonies — who allegedly threatened a retired Putnam County judge. His case is scheduled for a three-day jury trial.
Kenneth Richey, 55, is charged with five counts of retaliation, each a third-degree felony; two counts of violating a protection order, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges are scheduled for a final pretrial hearing on Jan. 16 and a jury trial on Feb. 24-26. A change of venue motion filed by Richey’s attorney — Alex Treece of Findlay — also will be heard on Jan. 16.
Richey — who previously had served a 21-year prison term in a case involving the death of a 2-year-old child during a 1986 apartment fire in Columbus Grove — allegedly threatened retired Putnam County Judge Randall Basinger in June and September.
Richey had been found guilty of aggravated murder, arson and child endangering by a Putnam County jury in 1987 and was sentenced to a long prison term when Basinger was an assistant county prosecutor. However, the conviction was overturned on appeal more than 20 years later.
Richey subsequently entered no contest pleas to attempted involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, and breaking and entering in 2008 in Putnam County, and was given credit for time served.
The county’s other high-profile case involves a murder case.
Travis Soto, 33, Napoleon, is charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
His case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 6.
The charges stem from an incident in 2006 at Soto’s former Continental residence where he allegedly beat his 2-year-old son to death.
A Putnam County grand jury originally had charged Soto with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and child endangering, a third-degree felony. He pleaded guilty to child endangering in 2006, and was sentenced to five years in prison before being released in 2011.
But in 2016 authorities said he confessed to beating the child to death, and he was indicted on four new charges mentioned above.
In 2017 Soto appealed the indictment to the Third District Court of Appeals due to his previous plea and conviction, with the court ruling that the new charges amounted to “double jeopardy.” But the Ohio Supreme Court reversed this ruling in November, allowing the case to continue.
