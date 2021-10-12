PAULDING — Two persons nabbed in the act of breaking into vacant buildings in Paulding County in June have been sentenced here.
Bobby Thompson, 43, Scott; and William Wehby Jr., 53, Paulding, each were placed on community control for four years by Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman.
Thompson had pleaded guilty previously to three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor, while Wehby had pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering, each a first-degree felony; two counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of receiving stolen property, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
Beckman granted the defendants community control on condition they comply with certain requirements.
Thompson was ordered to serve 40 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 40 days served while his case was pending, maintain employment while on community control and not spend any income tax refunds without his supervising officer’s permission. Too, he was ordered to make restitution totaling $1,785 to the victims.
Wehby was ordered to serve 29 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 29 days served in jail while his case was pending, maintain employment while on community control and not spend any income tax refunds without his supervising officer’s permission. He also was ordered to make restitution totaling $2,055 to the victims.
The charges allege that during a period from November through mid-June (when they were arrested), the two men stole property from a number of Paulding County locations. The defendants targeted vacant properties or buildings, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
They were arrested by authorities on June 16 after an hours-long search in the Arthur area. The two were spotted stealing goods from an unoccupied building at 23092 Ohio 66, south of Defiance, by the property owner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.