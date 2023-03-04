Two Miami, Fla. men nabbed with large amounts of marijuana in Defiance County last year have been given large fines and forfeiture orders in common pleas court.
William Alfonso, 51, was sentenced for attempted trafficking in marijuana and having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; while Dianelis Bello, 28, Miami, Fla., was sentenced on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony.
Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk fined Alfonso $20,000 while $2,790 seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited along with a .22-caliber rifle which will go to the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit.
Bello was fined $10,000, and also was ordered to forfeit the cash seized in the investigation.
The court orders noted that 80% of the forfeited cash will go to the MAN Unit while 20% will go to the county prosecutor’s office. But neither defendant was placed on community control or received prison time, according to common pleas court records.
The trafficking charges against each defendant were amended from second-degree felonies.
The indictments against the two defendants had alleged that during a law enforcement traffic stop of their vehicle on May 19 on U.S. 127 in Sherwood, they were found in possession of 26 pounds of marijuana ready for sale as well as $2,790 in cash.
Alfons also was found in possession of a loaded firearm. He was prohibited from possessing firearms as he had been convicted previously of trafficking in cannabis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.