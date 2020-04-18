Two men were sentenced this week in Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a pair of sexual abuse cases involving children.
Robert Barker, 68, 23292 Breckler Road, was given a five-year prison term on two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; while Kirby Motter, 24, was placed on five years of intensive supervised probation on two counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony.
Following his release from prison, Barker also will be subject to intensive supervised probation on four counts of gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony, while a 68-month prison term will be reserved in case he violates his probationary terms.
He was given credit for 144 days served in jail while his case was pending and classified as a tier III sexual offender, requiring lifetime registration with authorities following his release from prison.
Barker had pleaded guilty to the above charges on Feb. 6.
The sexual battery charges were included in a bill of information.
As part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Barker’s attorney, Jeff Horvath of Defiance, an underlying indictment for three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony, was dismissed along with eight counts of gross sexual imposition, including one third-degree felony and seven fourth-degree felonies.
Barker may be eligible for early judicial release after serving four years in prison, according to Murray.
“In this case the defendant was held responsible and accountable for his conduct,” said Murray. “... he apologized to his family members and expressed his regret for his behavior.”
The charges alleged that Barker had forced sexual conduct and contact with two girls, ages 15 and 17.
In an unrelated case, Motter was ordered to complete the SEARCH program — at a community based corrections facility in Bowling Green — and classified as a tier II sexual offender. A 108-month prison term was reserved for Motter if he violates terms of community control.
Motter had pleaded guilty to the charges on Feb. 13, following an evaluation of his competency to stand trial. An initial evaluation found him incompetent, but a second in September found him competent, according to Murray.
A third count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Motter’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
The charges against Motter alleged that he had sexual contact with a seven-year-old girl.
Motter has been incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio since being charged in March 2019.
Murray said the sentence “took into consideration that he has been incarcerated over a year and has serious mental limitations.”
