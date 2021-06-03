Two men have been sentenced to long prison terms in separate Defiance County Common Pleas Court cases for causing the deaths of two other people.
One stemmed from an assault; the other from a drug overdose.
In one case, Delbert Drinnon, 34, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and was given prison terms totaling nine to 12 1/2 years by Judge Joseph Schmenk.
A charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Drinnon’s attorney, John Vigorito of Defiance.
Drinnon also was given credit for 193 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 11 at a residence in the 200 block of Hicksville’s Meuse Argonne Street in which Amanda Salisbury, 33, Hicksville, died. The indictment alleged that Drinnon provided her with fentanyl.
Salisbury was taken to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where she was pronounced dead shortly after the Dec. 11 incident.
“It’s another example of a situation where if you provide one of these dangerous drugs to another person who suffers a serious injury or dies you’re going to be held responsible for it,” Murray told The Crescent-News.
At the time of the offense, Drinnon was subject to community control for convictions in two separate Defiance County Common Pleas Court cases from 2016: illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of endangering children, each a third-degree felony.
The balance of prison terms totaling 96 months on those charges were reimposed due to a violation of community control terms, but this sentence was ordered to run concurrent to the new nine- to 12 1/2-year term.
In the other Defiance County case, Nathaniel Byrd Jr., 43, 611 Washington Ave., was given a sentence of seven to 10 1/2 years by Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
The charge alleged that on Oct. 25 in a parking lot outside Defiance’s Amvets Post 1991 building, 1795 Spruce St., Byrd assaulted Johnny Jiminez, 67, of Defiance, striking him with his fist. Jiminez fell and struck his head, according to Murray.
During a hearing this week, Byrd’s attorney — Ryan Parker of Toledo — explained that his client had first punched another man who “disrespected” him. Jiminez then approached Byrd, explained Parker, to ask him to calm down when the defendant punched him.
Jiminez was initially taken to Mercy Defiance Hospital with head trauma, but died six days later from injuries on Oct. 31, according to Murray.
“He (Byrd) did not foresee, or intend, anywhere near the harm that resulted,” Parker told the court.
Earlier, he said Byrd expressed “extreme remorse” to the victim’s family.
Byrd did not make a statement when asked to speak via video from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been held since Nov. 2.
Schmenk called the incident “obviously a tragic event.” However, he told Byrd “you start punching people” and “bad things are going to happen.”
He noted Byrd’s lengthy criminal record which included numerous disorderly convictions as well as others for assault and domestic violence.
“Given your history and the pattern of behavior it’s not surprising that you’re here,” Schmenk said.
Byrd could have been sentenced to a prison term of eight to 12 years.
A charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray’s office and Parker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.