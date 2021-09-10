Two men in separate sexual abuse cases involving juveniles recently received probationary terms when sentenced in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
In one case, Dylan Bush-Allan, 23, West Unity, was placed on community control for five years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of sexual battery, a third-degree felony; and corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
He must comply with certain restrictions, including that he have no contact with female juveniles without permission of his supervising officer, and have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.
Too, Bush-Allan was ordered to complete the SEARCH program — a lockdown facility in Bowling Green — while a 60-month prison was reserved if he violates community control terms.
He was classified as a tier III sexual offender.
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony; and an additional count of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Bush-Allan's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
The charges alleged that on Jan. 26, 2019 he had forced sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl, and provided marijuana to her.
Murray said the plea agreement followed "consultation with the victim and other family members. It was definitely a situation where the defendant took advantage of the victim and needed to be held accountable. The outcome also took into consideration that he had been incarcerated for about six months."
In a second case, Franklin Ekete, 31, address unavailable, pleaded no contest to a bill of information charging him with endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty.
He was given 135 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio by Judge Schmenk with credit for 135 days served.
A grand jury indictment for rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and Ekete's attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
The allegation originated in Hicksville in 2016 and involved a female juvenile victim who was 16 at the time of the incident, according to Murray. However, he said the victim requested that the case not proceed to trial after re-initiating a complaint against Ekete in January.
"After the initial indictment was returned the principal victim witness ... requested that the state not go forward to trial on the matter," he explained. "... in order to accommodate the victim witness' request, the state agreed not to proceed on the original indictment."
