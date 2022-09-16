Two men recently were sentenced to prison in separate Defiance County criminal cases, including one defendant who originally had been charged with a firearm-related robbery.
Eric Lee, 24, Fremont, was given a 48-month prison term in common pleas court by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of burglary and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, each a third-degree felony. He was given credit for 99 days served in jail while his case was pending.
The burglary charge was amended from aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.
Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Lee's attorney, Ian Weber of Defiance, and Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
A December grand jury indictment had included a firearm specification, alleging the use of a firearm in the commission of the offense. This would have required a mandatory three-year prison term upon conviction to run consecutive to any other sentence.
Also sentenced to prison in an unrelated case was Dillon Freed, 28, Stryker (CCNO).
He was given prison terms totaling four years, 11 months to six years, 11 months on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 204 days served in jail while his cases were pending.
Freed caused serious physical harm to another person in January on Kiser Road and also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 1, having been convicted previously of domestic violence. He also violated a protection order by contacting a protected party on numerous occasions between March 6-9.
Charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; two other counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; nine additional counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Freed's attorney (Weber) and Murray's office.
