MONTPELIER — A brief pursuit in the early morning hours of Wednesday resulted in the arrest of two Bryan residents.
According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Gabriel Gambler, 41, 1700 E. High St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear. His original charge was aggravated possession of drugs. A passenger, Danielle Stipe, 29, 907 E. Bryan St., was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear. Her original charge was possession of heroin. A third occupant, Dylan Jordan, was initially arrested and later released. Additional information on Jordan was unavailable.
The Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Montpelier Police Department attempted to stop Gambler’s vehicle after midnight when it was observed leaving a Montpelier residence. Law enforcement initially attempted to serve a warrant on Gambler and saw him leaving the home.
The pursuit went south on Ohio 576 to County Road D, where the sheriff’s office was able to deploy spikes. The incident ended near the intersection of Williams County roads A and 9.
Gambler and Stipe are both being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on their warrants, though additional charges are pending from the pursuit.
Also assisting at the scene were the Bryan Police Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
