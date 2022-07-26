BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 21 persons, including two persons charged with multiple drug offenses alleging that they provided illegal drugs to young children.
Ronald Brown, 48, Montpelier, is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, first- and second-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; four counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony; two counts of endangering children, second- and third-degree degree felonies; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocybin and acetaminophen), each a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
His co-defendant is Amber Massey, 33, Montpelier, who was indicted on four counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a second-degree felony; two counts of endangering children, second- and third-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
According to Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office, the indictments allege that on July 5 they provided drugs such as cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, to four children between the ages of four and eight. Specifically, three girls — ages four, seven and eight — were referenced in the indictment as well as one five-year-old boy.
The statutory language for a corrupting another with drugs charge stipulates that a defendant “knowingly” induced or caused “a juvenile to use a controlled substance.”
Brown’s drug trafficking and possession charges allege that he possessed 44 grams of methamphetamine and 11 grams of a fentanyl-related compound. His indictment also contains a specification alleging that he was found in possession of $4,293 — subject to forfeiture upon conviction — that “was an instrumentality used in the commission or facilitation of offense ... .”
Both defendants have the same address — 1108 Delaware Ave. in Montpelier.
Among the others indicted by the same grand jury were:
• Jaime Brown, 38, Montpelier, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused serious physical harm to another person on May 15.
• Rebekah Hutchinson, 36, Bryan, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, all second-degree felonies. She allegedly possessed 56.09 grams of methamphetamine on May 10, 2021 and 26.97 grams of methamphetamine on May 8, 2021.
• Sydni Peel, 21, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on Bryan’s Amy Drive on June 25 and also was found in possession of a stolen Ford Fusion.
• Amanda Ringler, 37, Payne, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Angela Walters-Brewer, 48, 1492 Terrawenda Drive, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.