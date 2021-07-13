PAULDING — A Paulding County grand jury here has returned indictments against seven persons, including two who were nabbed by authorities during an alleged breaking and entering in the northern part of the county last month.
Bobby Thompson, 42, Scott, and William Wehby Jr., 53, Paulding, were indicted for four counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and four counts of theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor, according to Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard’s office.
They were arrested by authorities on June 16 after an hours-long search in the Arthur area. The two allegedly were spotted stealing goods from an unoccupied building at 23092 Ohio 66, south of Defiance, by the property owner.
Authorities were contacted while the two men fled. They remained at-large for a few hours before being arrested in a wooded area after being spotted by landowners walking in a field.
The Ohio 66 break-in was not the only crime to which they were connected.
According to the indictment, Thompson also trespassed in unoccupied structures on May 26 (taking 15 car batteries), on Dec. 29 (taking a TV and tools) and on Nov. 10 (taking jewelry, coins and property).
Wehby is also charged with the Nov. 10 and Dec. 29 break-ins as well as one on Nov. 24 where he allegedly stole a garden tiller.
Burkard told The Crescent-News that following the co-defendants’ arrest on June 16, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office connected them to the previous break-ins by tracing goods they allegedly sold to pawn shops.
He added that the defendants targeted vacant properties or buildings.
Also indicted were:
• Jeffrey Merritte, 51, 26906 Hoffman Road, Defiance, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. On June 30, he allegedly caused a significant eye injury to his girlfriend injury while assaulting her near Paulding.
• Ethan Reust, 18, Paulding, for robbery, a second-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on July 1 in Payne he assaulted a 16-year-old boy with whom he is acquainted, stealing his book bag.
• Joshua Newsome, 33, Paulding, for two counts of harassment by inmate, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly harassed another inmate in Paulding County Jail on June 17 and June 22 with a “bodily substance.”
• Thomas Phillips Jr., 55, Antwerp, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that July 2 he trespassed in a shed in the 200 block of Antwerp’s Stone Street.
• Lyndell Ramos, 35, Wauseon, for identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole the identity of another person on July 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.