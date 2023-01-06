Two of the 14 persons indicted by a recent Defiance County grand jury are accused of stealing or altering patient medications in two separate healthcare facilities.
Tayler Notestine, 28, 1206 Myrna St., is charged with three counts of tampering with drugs, each a second-degree felony, while Jennifer Wortkoetter, 33, Ottawa, was indicted for theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony.
(They were two of the ... defendants indicted by the same grand jury. See related story for information on the ... cases.)
Notestine, a licensed healthcare provider, is charged with altering or substituting "dangerous drugs with another substance" while employed at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital in September, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office. The indictment also alleges that "physical harm" was incurred by the patients because they "didn't receive the property medications."
The conduct occurred over a period of time, according to Murray.
He told The Crescent-News that the drug involved was injectable morphine while Notestine is no longer employed by the hospital.
The charges are second-degree felonies — as opposed to third-degree felonies — "because the tampering with the medications caused harm to the individuals that didn't receive the proper medications," according to Murray.
In the other case, Wortkoetter — also a licensed healthcare provider — allegedly stole pills (xanax) on Oct. 20 while employed at Mercy Health-Defiance Hospital. She is no longer employed there.
"The allegation relates to a single incident of theft," said Murray.
While both defendants face possible prison terms and fines, their healthcare licenses also could be suspended or revoked by the state.
"Anything to do with those kinds of licenses is controlled by the nursing board or other state-level boards that police their licensing and credentials," explained Murray. "In other similar cases that I've dealt with in the past we've basically deferred to the licensing authority to decide what they're going to do, but usually it's pretty obvious."
Murray said the two cases are unrelated.
