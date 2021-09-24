A Defiance man has been charged by a county grand jury with the attempted strangulation death during an incident in the city earlier this month.
A co-defendant also was charged.
The primary defendant — Leviticus Magitt, 28, 360 E. Rosewood Ave. — is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Magitt's co-defendant — Dylan Brown, 25, Continental — is charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Magitt attempted to strangle a 20-year-old man on Sept. 10 in Defiance. The incident took place in the victim's apartment, across the hall from Magitt's residence in an apartment complex on Rosewood Avenue where both resided.
The victim was taken by a Defiance EMS squad to a city hospital where he was treated and released.
Murray noted that Magitt and Brown did not break into the apartment, but forced their way in by pushing on the door.
"They forced their way in through the door," explained Murray.
Brown also allegedly assaulted the victim, according to the indictment.
"He's charged with participating in the assault," said Murray who indicated that the victim was beaten up.
Asked about the reason for Magitt's behavior, Murray said, "I really can't offer any motivation why he (Magitt) did what he did," he commented. "There may have been some claim about a dispute over a girl."
Magitt and Brown were arrested not long after the assault and a 911 call was made, according to Murray. The two defendants were being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Thursday.
Murray added that the victim had been assaulted about a month before the alleged strangulation incident.
"That (previous) matter was pending further investigation when this one took place," he said.
While the defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 5 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, they may appear sooner.
Each made an initial appearance in Defiance Municipal Court before their cases went before a grand jury, and $250,000 cash bonds with a 10% allowance provision were established. However, the cases have been transferred to common pleas court where bonds must be set.
