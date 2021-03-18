BRYAN — Two persons implicated in a Williams County crime spree during the past four months have been indicted by a county grand jury here, with 85 charges between them.
Twenty-six other people also were indicted by the same grand jury, including two men in separate rape cases (see related story Page A8).
Concerning those indicted for the aforementioned crime spree, Austin Swirles, 20, Fayette, is charged with 49 charges while Damien Pursel, 26, West Unity, is charged with 36 offenses.
Swirles’ charges include four counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; 18 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony; 18 counts of having weapons while under disability, all third-degree felonies; two counts of safecracking, each a fourth-degree felony; four counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and three counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.
Pursel is charged with six counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; 18 counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies; two counts of safecracking, each a fourth-degree felony; six counts of theft, all fifth-degree felonies; and four counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.
Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in Williams County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. on April 5, while Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) records indicate that neither man was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
The charges allege a crime spree that dates back to November, in which the defendants trespassed in a number of buildings, stealing firearms and other property.
The six burglary charges against Pursel allege that he trespassed in occupied structures on Nov. 23 on Williams County Road 18, Jan. 5 on County Road 19, Jan. 12 on County Road 20, Jan. 30 on County Road 7, Feb. 5 on County Road I and Feb. 8 on County Road 18.
Four breaking and entering charges allege that he trespassed in unoccupied structures on County Road 19.5 (Dec. 24), County Road M (Jan. 16) and on County Road H (garage and barn, on Feb. 2).
The four burglary charges against Swirles allege his involvement in four of the above incidents (on Nov. 30, Feb. 5, Feb. 8 and Feb. 12).
Additionally, the indictment alleges that he participated in the Dec. 24 and and Feb. 2 breaking and enterings, and possessed firearms. However, he is prohibited from doing so because, according to the indictment, he is “drug dependent.”
Pursel also had been indicted by a Williams County grand jury in February on two counts of burglary, second- and third-degree felonies; and four counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. However, these charges appear to be related to the Feb. 8 burglary/theft on County Road 18 that is alleged in the new indictment.
He had pleaded not guilty to those charges and they were scheduled for a pretrial hearing on April 13. Records show that he was released on bond from CCNO on those charges on Feb. 22.
Pursel was convicted previously of two counts of attempted breaking and entering, each a first-degree misdemeanor, in Williams County Common Pleas Court.
He was sentenced in July 2018 to 16 days in CCNO with credit for time served.
Those charges had been amended from breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.
