Two persons charged in a break-in and assault in Defiance last year that initially involved an attempted murder charge were sentenced this week in Defiance County Common Pleas Court, and both were given probationary terms.
The principal defendant — Leviticus Magitt, 29, 319 Hopkins St. — was placed on community control for four years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, during a hearing on Tuesday. A prison term of 6-9 years was reserved for Maggit, who appeared Tuesday in street clothes, if he violates terms of community control.
Charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Magitt’s attorney, Cam Stanley of Defiance.
His co-defendant — Dylan Brown, 25, Continental — was placed on community control on Wednesday for two years on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. A charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
Brown pleaded guilty to the charge on March 15 when it was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, as part of the plea negotiations between Murray and the defendant’s attorney, Jeff Horvath of Defiance. A charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
Magitt had pleaded guilty to felonious assault on March 14 after his jury trial had begun, and Murray and Stanley reached a plea agreement.
A county grand jury had alleged that Magitt strangled a 20-year-old man on Sept. 10 in Defiance. The incident took place in the victim’s apartment, across the hall from Magitt’s residence in an apartment complex on Rosewood Avenue where both resided, according to the prosecutor’s office.
The victim was taken by a Defiance EMS squad to a city hospital where he was treated and released.
Murray noted that Magitt and Brown did not break into the apartment, but forced their way in by pushing on the door.
The prosecutor told Schmenk Tuesday that a “lack of cooperation from the principal victim” was a factor in the case’s resolution. He noted “some issues” with Magitt complying with terms of bond, informing the judge that the defendant had been in a bar recently and stating that he “acknowledged” a “life-long alcohol problem.”
However, Stanley informed Schmenk that Magitt is attending AA meetings in Bryan while maintaining a job “making decent money.”
Magitt said he only met up with friends at the bar, but admitted he does “have a problem with alcohol” and is taking steps to “fix it.”
Still, Schmenk expressed concern about whether the defendant could meet the conditions of community control.
“I don’t see much chance of you making it on supervision, given your history,” said Schmenk.
He noted that Magitt has served about 6 1/2 years of the last 10 years in prison. This includes a sentence imposed in Illinois in 2013 for delivery of a controlled substance.
Two domestic violence convictions followed in 2018 — one in Defiance County and the second in Paulding County.
He then violated community control terms, according to Schmenk.
In Brown’s case, his attorney noted that his client “cooperated with the state” and had been “prepared to give testimony” in Magitt’s jury trial before it was discontinued.
Horvath also said Brown had spent time in jail, was employed and “making good money” while handling two child support orders in separate counties.
Schmenk had asked Brown before pronouncing sentence whether he was still “drinking and drugging.” When Brown said he was not, he was asked to take a drug screen, which he passed.
