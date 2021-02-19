Two persons recently entered pleas to separate domestic-related assault charges in Defiance County Common Pleas Court with one being sentenced to prison.
Terry Grimm, 33, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second felony, and was given a four- to six-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk. He was given credit for 288 days served in jail while his case was pending.
The sentence was ordered to run concurrent with a 22-month prison term reimposed for community control violations on two previous convictions for aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Grimm's attorney, Cam Stanley of Defiance.
The indictment allege that on the night of April 22-23 at the defendant's residence on West Pearl Street, he made threats to his live-in girlfriend with a utility knife and stabbed her in the leg. She was checked out by an EMS crew, but not transported, according to Murray.
"Although the injuries were not serious, it's still a felonious assault because he (Grimm) used a weapon," he said.
In an unrelated case George Brown Jr., 35, Sherwood, pleaded no contest to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and was found guilty.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 12.
A charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and Brown's attorney, John Vigorito.
The charge alleges that on Oct. 19 at a residence at Ohio 15 and The Bend Road in Ney, Brown assaulted his ex-girlfriend and cut the tires on her vehicle with a knife, according to Murray. He said she sustained bumps and bruises, he said, and was checked out at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, following the incident.
