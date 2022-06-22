NAPOLEON — Two persons charged with participating in a drug operation involved in the trafficking of large amounts of marijuana have entered pleas in Henry County Common Pleas Court.
Ian Hoffman, 27, Toledo; and Nathan Mowery, 28, Toledo, each pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in each case.
Mowery's $100,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued and his sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 27.
Hoffman's $100,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued and his sentencing was scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 27.
Hoffman is represented by attorney John McMahon of Toledo while Mowery's legal counsel is Larry DiLabbio of Toledo.
Each defendant had been charged with a single-count indictment by a Henry County grand jury in March.
Charges remain pending in Henry County Common Pleas Court against several other co-defendants.
They include: Tyler Addiego, 36, Grass Valley, Calif.; Derek Goeckerman, 35, Holland; Micah Gunther, 38, Nevada City, Calif.; Dustin Hall, 39, Maumee; Aaron Ivory, 32, Riverview, Fla.; Lorn Justice, 47, Marion, Ind.; Khalid Nasirdeen, 52, Toledo; Michael Schrickel, 48, Maumee; Christopher Seacott, 49, Montpelier; and Michael Waldvogel, 30, Cape Coral, Fla.
Hall and and Ivory were to have been sentenced on April 8 after each entered pleas earlier this year to a third-degree felony, but those dates were postponed and no new ones appeared to have been set, according to the Henry County Clerk of Courts website.
Justice is awaiting sentencing on July 11 while Nasirdeen, Seacott and Waldvogel have entered pleas to third-degree felony charges as well, but no sentencing dates have been posted on the clerk's website.
The indictments had alleged 10 separate drug trafficking incidents involving large amounts of marijuana.
For example, in one incident authorities alleged that about 240 pounds of marijuana were delivered to Hoffman and Mowery.
In another incident, Seacott allegedly was found in possession of 100 pounds of packaged marijuana when his vehicle was stopped by the Ohio SHighway Patrol on U.S. 24, just west of Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.