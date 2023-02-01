Three persons charged in separate violent episodes recently in and around Defiance were arraigned Tuesday in Defiance County Common pleas Court on felony charges.
Cara Cordes, 60, 22789 Gares Road, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 28 and her bond was set at $250,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
She continued to be held Wednesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Cordes is charged with shooting Belinda Olive, 37, Napoleon, in the upper torso with a shotgun during a dispute on Jan. 18 on Stever Road. Olive was transferred to Toledo Hospital.
Cordes is represented by attorney Cam Stanley of Defiance.
In a separate case, Jesse Kovala, 28, Gibraltar, Mich., pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and five counts of aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony, as well as two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 9.
Judge Joseph Schmenk set bond at $800,000 with a 10% allowance provision. This is the same amount as was set in Defiance Municipal Court where initial proceedings took place before Kovala was indicted last week by a county grand jury.
Kovala is represented by attorney Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
His wife, Alisha Kovala, 35, Gibraltar, Mich., is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in common pleas court. She was not being held in CCNO.
The couple has been implicated in the robbery of The Barn gas station and convenience store at 1910 E. Second St. in Defiance on Jan. 7.
Jesse Kovala also is charged with attempting to take weapons from three law enforcement officers during the subsequent investigation later that night and assaulting them.
