Two persons charged in a burglary and assault case last year at a Defiance apartment complex have entered pleas in Defiance County Common Pleas Court Court.
Leviticus Magitt, 29, 319 Hopkins St. — who originally had been indicted on a charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony — pleaded guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on May 10.
His co-defendant — Dylan Brown, 25, 409 Northfield Ave. — pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 11.
According to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, Magitt attempted to strangle a 20-year-old man on Sept. 10. The incident took place in the victim's apartment, across the hall from Magitt’s residence in an apartment complex on Rosewood Avenue where both resided.
The victim was taken by a Defiance EMS squad to a city hospital where he was treated and released.
Murray noted that Magitt and a co-defendant did not break into the apartment, but forced their way in by pushing on the door.
The above pleas followed negotiations between Murry's office and separate attorneys in the cases — Cam Stanley of Defiance for Magitt and Jeff Horvath of Defiance for Brown.
Charges against Magitt of attempted murder and aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the negotiated plea.
Brown's charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a second charge of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
