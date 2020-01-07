Two area residents in a stolen vehicle from Hicksville were taken into custody following a northwest Ohio pursuit on Sunday afternoon.
Joshua Meyer, 26, Defiance, was charged with fleeing and eluding, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony. He also was served a warrant from Defiance County. His passenger, Jessica Ripke, 24, Napoleon, was charged with receiving stolen property, a third-degree felony.
They were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, where they are scheduled to appear for a pre-trial hearing in Fulton County Eastern District County, Swanton.
According to Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns, on Sunday, his office received information through the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that Meyer and Ripke would be in the Pulaski area.
“Meyer had several active warrants for his arrest, with cautions for possession of firearms,” said Towns. Ripke also had an active warrant from Henry County. Towns was advised that Meyer was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze that was reported stolen from Hicksville.
Towns reported that the vehicle was located outside of Stryker at approximately 5:09 p.m. and a traffic stop was initiated on Williams County Road 18, south of County Road H.50, but the vehicle fled the area to West Unity where it turned eastbound on U.S. 20A.
A Fulton County deputy was able to deploy road spikes. Towns reported that the pursuit ended on U.S. 20A, east of Wauseon, with deputies taking the pair into custody at 5:29 p.m.
Involved in the pursuit were the Williams and Fulton county sheriff’s offices, and Stryker, Wauseon and West Unity police departments.
The incident remains under investigation.
