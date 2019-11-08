Two arrests were made by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday following the report of a burglary in progress.
Deputies were called Wednesday at 3:39 p.m. to a burglary in progress on Moser Road in Adams Township. Upon their arrival, they found two individuals who were not the occupants inside the home. Arrested for burglary while trespassing in a habitation were Luke Daenens, 21, whose last known address was 620 Seneca St., and Kayla Hahn, 21, whose last known address was 113 Lincoln St., Lyons.
Deputies also found what is suspected to be methamphetamine on both Daenens and Hahn at the scene.
The two were transported to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, and will appear in Defiance Municipal Court today. Case files will be sent to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for presentation to the Defiance County grand jury.
