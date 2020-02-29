HICKSVILLE — Two Hicksville residents were charged in connection with a drug overdose incident Friday afternoon.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 12:23 p.m. Hicksville police, fire and EMS were called to 651 W. High St. for a report of an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, they found a male on the floor suffering from an apparent drug overdose of fentanyl.
The male was taken to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, where he was treated and released.
Officers with Hicksville Police Department and the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the West High Street address, with drugs and paraphernalia being recovered, reported Denning.
Elizabeth Farley, 28, was charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. She is scheduled to appear in Defiance Municipal Court on Monday.
Alex Farley, 28, is facing a charge of possession of drugs and his case will be submitted to the Defiance County prosecutor’s office for review.
The incident remains under investigation.
