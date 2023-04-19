ANTWERP — The Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Task Force, with assistance from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 4301 Paulding County Road 230 near here and arrested two persons.
Jimmie Keeler, 61, and Robert Phlipot III, 33, which each arrested following an investigation into the potential distribution of narcotics.
Seized during the search warrant was suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia along with a large amount of U.S. currency, according to a press release issued by Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers. A followup investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 480 grams (about one pound) of suspected methamphetamine.
Phlipot is charged in Paulding County Municipal Court with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony; while Keller is charged with possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Each made an initial appearance Wednesday morning.
Phlipot’s case was scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday while Keeler’s was set for 2 p.m. that day. The hearings, if held, would only determine if there is probable cause to detain them on the charges in lieu of a grand jury indictment in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Bond was set at $150,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision for Phlipot while Keeler’s bond was set at $75,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Keeler and Phlipot were each incarcerated initially in Paulding County Jail. Their charges are expected to be considered by a Paulding County grand jury.
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office asks citizens with information about drug trafficking or other criminal activity in Paulding County to contact authorities by phone, the Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force website (www.manunitohio.org), or at your local sheriff’s office or police department in person. Anonymity will be given to all tips we receive, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Multi-Area Narcotics Task Force covers Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties.
