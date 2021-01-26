Two persons indicted in separate sexual abuse cases had hearings in Defiance County Common Pleas Court recently, with one being sentenced to prison and the other entering pleas to five charges.
James Craig, 20, Fort Wayne, was given a four- to six-year term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of burglary, a second-degree felony; and voyeurism, a third-degree degree misdemeanor. He also was classified a tier I sexual offender and given credit for nine days served in jail while his case was pending.
Charges of attempted rape, a second-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Craig’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
A June 2019 indictment had alleged that on May 18, 2019, he trespassed in a home on Defiance’s Baltimore Road where he observed a sleeping female “with the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying himself.”
The charges which were dismissed also had alleged that Craig attempted to engage in forced sexual conduct with the victim and engaged in sexual contact with her.
Craig was acquainted with the teenage victim, according to Murray.
In an unrelated case, Jeremiah Fauver, 35, Hicksville, pleaded guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 25.
The gross sexual imposition charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony, while a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Murray’s office and Fauver’s attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida.
The charges stemmed from two domestic incidents in July and September.
Fauver allegedly caused physical harm to one household member on July 12 and prevented the victim from calling for help. A September indictment also alleged that he caused physical harm to a household member on Sept. 1-2, and restrained the victim.
Fauver also is charged with having forced sexual contact with one victim.
