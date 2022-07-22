Besides returning two attempted murder indictments in separate cases (see related story), a Defiance County grand jury has returned 12 other indictments, including one man for rape, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray's office.
Indicted were:
• Joshua Polanco Jr., 19, 1578 Westgate Drive, for rape, a first-degree felony; and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that between April 1 and May 26 he forcefully engaged in sexual conduct with a minor at his residence. Furthermore, while at his residence, Polanco allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with another minor who was less than 16 years of age.
• Jeremy Hamilton, 34, Stryker, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 13 at a residence on Defiance's South Jefferson Avenue, he caused serious physical harm to another person and also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. Hamilton has a prior domestic violence conviction which elevates the level of the offense to a felony.
• Mar’Keise Huckleby, 31, 607 Ravine Ave., for burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, each a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on July 12 he trespassed in a residence on Defiance's Alton Avenue to commit a theft offense while at the residence. The indictment further alleges that Huckleby stole two firearms from the residence, and is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior burglary conviction.
• Matthew Leu, 39, 881 Circle Drive, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a first-degree misdemeanor. Authorities allege that on July 5 he caused serious physical harm to another person at his residence, and also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member. Following his arrest, a protection order was put in place, and Leu allegedly violated its terms by contacting the victim four times on July 6-7 while he was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
• Rachel McMillan, 33, Cecil, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 13 on North Clinton Street she was found in possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and also attempted to destroy evidence.
• Jose Pedroza, 23, Napoleon, for three counts of gross sexual imposition, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and three counts of corrupting another with drugs, each a fourth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on June 5 he furnished marijuana to three female juveniles, and had sexual contact with all three, two of whom were under the age of 13.
• Vanessa Csendes, 36, Napoleon; and Joshua Weber, 29, 563 Bunn Drive, for identity fraud, a fourth-degree felony; and theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony. Weber was also indicted for six counts of misuse of credit cards, each a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from April 1-April 7 they used the identifying information of an elderly individual without consent to represent the victim's personal identifying information as their own. The charges also allege that they stole property from the aforementioned elderly individual. Furthermore, authorities allege that Weber used a credit card obtained without the same victim's consent for multiple unauthorized purchases.
• Jameon Muntz, 43, Toledo, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 5 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Mark Riebesehl, 35, 06909 Ohio 66, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 17 on Defiance's North Clinton Street he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior conviction for an offense of violence against a family or household member.
• Dillon Freed, 28, Sherwood, for two counts of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on June 28 and July 7 he violated the terms of an active protection order by having contact with the victim named in the order. He also has a prior conviction for violating a protection order.
• Luciano Zepeda, 29, address unknown, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Aug. 3 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
