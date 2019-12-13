COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce and raise awareness of impaired driving.
The project ran from 12 a.m. on Dec. 6 through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 8. The high-visibility campaign included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
During the initiative, OSHP arrested 219 drivers for OVI and educated motorists about the dangers of driving impaired.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol, and information sharing.
For a complete breakdown of the 6-State activity, please visit https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/2019_6StateTrooperOVI_OSHP_PIO.pdf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.