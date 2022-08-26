PAULDING — A trial date has been set here in the murder case of an Antwerp woman charged with killing her husband.
Meanwhile, a motion to suppress certain statements filed by her defense attorneys remains pending in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Heidi Grant, 48, is charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; murder, an unclassified felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
A trial date has been scheduled for Oct. 18, and Grant continues to be held in the Paulding County Jail on a $10 million bond with a 10% cash or surety allowance provision.
She is charged with the Jan. 13 shooting death of her husband, Christopher Franklin, 47, Antwerp. His body was recovered by Antwerp police on Jan. 22, not long after he had been the subject of a missing persons report.
Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard previously told The Crescent-News last week that an autopsy revealed that six bullets were lodged in Franklin’s body and that a 9mm handgun allegedly used in the shooting was recovered.
The indictment also alleges that Grant tried to cover the victim's body with cement in the basement of her residence, using 11 bags of cement to do so. The concrete was later removed, and Franklin's body discovered.
A motion to suppress hearing was held Monday in common pleas court. Grant's defense attorneys — Robert Gryzbowski and William Kluge of Lima — are attempting to suppress her statements confessing to the shooting.
"They want to suppress all her confessions," Burkard explained.
Judge Tiffany Beckman had not ruled on the motion as of Thursday.
Burkard said he felt confident Grant's statements will be admitted into testimony.
"The (Antwerp) police department did everything procedurally they should have," he said, noting that a Miranda warning was given to Grant and this was recorded via police bodycam.
He added that he was "pretty confident" that the trial date would hold.
