PAULDING — A trial date has been set for an Oakwood man accused of killing his brother in 2019.
Paulding County Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman set a final pre-trial hearing for 3 p.m. April 20 and a trial date of May 5-8 for Donald Richcreek, 26.
Richcreek is accused of fatally shooting his brother, Anthony, 29, in the chest at 07598 County Road 187 in Oakwood on Aug. 10, 2019. The two brothers lived at the residence.
According to a release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the residence for a call about a drive-by shooting. It later was determined that there was no drive-by shooting.
Richcreek pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; and a firearm specification in September.
If convicted of the charges, Richcreek could be sentenced to a prison term of 15 years to life and a mandatory three years in prison for the firearm specification.
Richcreek is being represented by attorney William Kluge. Bond in the case is $7 million with a 10 percent provision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.