HOLGATE – Ongoing tree concerns were discussed at the recent meeting of Holgate Village Council.
Two residents have contacted Village Administrator Jessi Randall concerning trees that are in the village right-of-way.
One is in the alley behind a residential property and thought to be on the removal list for several years. The tree is in poor condition with power lines running through it.
The second tree has broken limbs at the end of a resident’s driveway. The village does not have the equipment to remove the limbs.
Council approved a quote of $1,000 from Moyer Tree Service for the removal of the tree and stump in the alley and the branches from the other tree.
The purchase of a new lawn mower from Holgate Implement Sales was approved at a price of $5,000 after trade-in.
It was noted that the position of general laborer was being advertised again. Xavier Rodriguez was terminated during his probationary period.
There was discussion on past and potential future projects involving tree removal, roadwork, sidewalks and brush removal.
An executive session was held to discuss compensation for personnel.
The village office will be closed July 13-15.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.