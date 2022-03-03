NAPOLEON — A Toledo woman was sentenced Wednesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court here for causing the overdose death of another person.
Tiffany Warman, 33, was placed on community control for five years by Judge Amy Rosebrock on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony, with conditions.
These included that she obtain and maintain employment, and serve six months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) to run consecutive to a sentence imposed in Lucas County Common Pleas Court in December on a conviction for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
Warman also was ordered to successfully complete a 90-day sentence at a correctional treatment facility in Lucas County, which was ordered when she was sentenced in December. A six-month CCNO sentence there also had been stayed with conditions.
Rosebrock reserved a 36-month prison term for Warman if she violates community control terms.
The defendant had pleaded guilty to the Henry County charge — amended from a first-degree felony — on Jan. 25 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, Warman provided drugs that contained fentanyl to the victim, Ashley Kutzly, 23, Toledo, who died from an overdose on Jan. 24, 2021, at a Napoleon residence.
Howe-Gebers informed the court Wednesday that the victim’s mother sought leniency for Warman, saying her main concern is that the defendant receive treatment, “which is why the State of Ohio agreed to this resolution, because of the fact now the deceased has a son who does not have a parent and she does not want to see the same thing happen to the defendant’s child ... .”
The comment was a reference to the “strong likelihood” that if Warman goes without treatment “she could also not be with us anymore.”
Warman’s attorney, Merle Dech Jr. of Toledo, said her client is “remorseful” while the defendant expressed sorry that the victim’s son has lost his mother.
“... I am truly, deeply sorry that the victim’s family has to go through this, and I am extremely sorry for that little boy,” she said.
Rosebrock asked Warman, specifically, what she had done.
She responded that she sold the victim drugs, causing her death, “and I have to live with that every day of my life now.”
The judge expressed some concern about the amount of responsibility that Warman had expressed in the pre-sentence report, but said “I’m glad you’re finally acknowledging what you did here. ... You sold drugs to somebody and they died. You’re responsible for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.