NAPOLEON — A Toledo woman has been indicted here on a charge alleging that she caused the drug overdose death of another person.
Tiffany Warman, 32, is charged in Henry County Common Pleas Court with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.
Warman was indicted by a Henry County grand jury this week and arrested Thursday, according to Max Nofziger, director of the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit which was involved in the investigation.
She is charged with causing the Jan. 24 death of Ashley Kutzly, 23, Toledo, through a fentanyl overdose.
The charge alleges that Warman provided the drug to Kutzly, who died at a residence in Napoleon.
Nofziger indicated that the delay in charging Warman was due to testing and making sure the evidence was finalized.
“Most of it was because of working with the coroner’s office and the toxicology reports, and then also at the same time while they’re doing that, we do more of the digital data recovery and forensic data recovery,” he explained. “That in and of itself also takes some time. We just wanted to make sure we had everything we had before we presented it (to the grand jury).”
Warman pleaded not guilty to the charge during her arraignment Friday in common pleas court and a pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 21.
Represented by attorney Merle Dech Jr. of Toledo, she was being held Friday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
The indictment against Warman was the result of an investigation by the MAN Unit — composed of officers from law enforcement agencies in several area counties — and the Napoleon Police Department.
According to Nofziger, his agency and the Napoleon Police Department were assisted by Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Northwest Ohio Interdiction Task Force and the Henry County Coroner’s Office.
