NAPOLEON — A Toledo woman has entered a plea to an amended charge here in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a drug overdose death case.

Tiffany Warman, 33, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a third-degree felony.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was reduced from $50,000 cash to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on March 2.

The charge was amended from a first-degree felony that would have carried a longer potential prison sentence.

According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, Warman provided drugs that contained fentanyl to the victim, Ashley Kutzly, 23, Toledo, who died from an overdose on Jan. 24, 2021, at a Napoleon residence.

Warman, whose case had been scheduled for a jury trial before her plea, could be sentenced up to five years in prison. However, a sentencing recommendation has been reached as part of the negotiated plea between Howe-Gebers’ office and Warman’s attorney, Merle Dech Jr. of Toledo.

Howe-Gebers told The Crescent-News Monday that a six-month local jail sentence (at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio) and in-patient drug treatment for Warman will be recommended to Judge Amy Rosebrock.

“We talked to the (victim’s family members) and they agreed with the resolution,” explained Howe-Gebers. “No time is going to bring their daughter back, but they just wanted to make sure she (Warman) did serve a little time and got herself into treatment.”

Too, she explained, they didn’t want Warman “to lose her kids.”

