The third of three defendants implicated in numerous thefts from northwest Ohio retail stores has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Terrion White, 30, Toledo, was given a four-year prison term by Judge Joseph Schmenk on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
He was given a four-year prison term with credit for 56 days served in jail while his case was pending and ordered to make $1,224.15 restitution to the victims.
A second count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and White’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
White and two co-defendants (Sydneesha Thompson and Marvin White of Toledo) stole merchandise from businesses in Defiance, Toledo, Rossford and Lima, according to Murray’s office. They then resold the items, he indicated.
Locally, they committed thefts at Defiance’s Walmart and Meijer stores, he said, taking merchandise such as video games and clothes.
Terrion White had been free on a $10,000 cash bond with a 10% allowance provision when he committed a similar offense in Michigan, according to Murray. Because many non-violent offenders are under a presumption not to be sent to prison — due to prison overcrowding conditions — Murray explained that White’s crime in Michigan, coupled with his criminal history, helped make the case for a prison term.
“It’s disturbing that people have come here (to commit thefts),” said Murray. “We’ve, unfortunately, been getting several of these type of situations — stealing from multiple retail establishments. Unfortunately, these crimes are not looked at as very serious these days. But it costs us a lot of money, and they should be held accountable.”
The defendant is expected to serve a 22-month term in Wayne County, Mich., before serving his Ohio sentence, according to Murray.
Thompson and Marvin White each pleaded guilty last year in common pleas court to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
Each was placed on community control for four years and ordered to make $1,224.15 in restitution.
