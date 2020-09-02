NAPOLEON — A Toledo man has been arraigned here in Henry County Common Pleas Court on an attempted murder charge.
Raymond Cervantes, 45, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, a first-degree felony; and felonious assault (a lesser included offense of attempted murder), a second-degree felony.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21 and Judge John Collier set bond at $5,000 cash.
According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, Cervantes allegedly beat his girlfriend with a piece of wood and also attempted to strangulate her on the night of Aug. 16-17 in Washington Township.
He also is charged in Wood County Common Pleas Court with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony.
Cervantes has pleaded not guilty to those charges and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Oct. 2. He is subject to a $250,000 cash bond in Wood County.
