NAPOLEON — A Toledo man has been sentenced to prison here in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a child sexual abuse case.
Joseph Soto, 33, was given a nine-year term by Judge Amy Rosebrook on charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
He also was classified as a tier III sexual offender, requiring lifetime registration of his addresses for residence, employment and schooling. And he was given credit for 135 days served in the Corrections Center of Ohio while his case was pending.
A second count of rape, a first-degree felony, and a second count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea negotiations between Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers’ office and Soto’s attorney, Clayton Gerbitz of Toledo.
The sentence — a nine-year term for rape and a three-year term for gross imposition to run concurrently — followed Howe-Gebers’ recommendation to the court.
A Henry County grand jury indictment returned in September had alleged that Soto had sexual conduct and contact with a child under the age of 13. He pleaded to the above two charges on Feb. 28 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
Before sentence was pronounced Gerbitz told the judge that Soto had had an abusive childhood and is dealing with some “mental health issues as well,” for which he is taking medication.
“He understands his conduct, he’s taken responsibility,” said Gerbitz, adding that Soto spared the victim from testifying in court by forgoing a trial and entering pleas.
Asked to make a statement, Soto apologized for his actions and said he needs help and, perhaps, through a program or programs, he may be able to become a “better person.”
Rosebrook noted “some remorse” by Soto, but said based on the pre-sentence investigation that she didn’t see Soto “taking full responsibility” for the crimes and noted the “physical and psychological trauma” he caused. Too, she observed that the offenses “took place over years” and started when the victim was “very young.”
This continued “for years” and finally stopped when the victim disclosed the abuse.
