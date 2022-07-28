NAPOLEON — A Toledo man was sentenced to prison here Wednesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a marijuana trafficking case involving hundreds of pounds.
Nathan Mowery, 28, Toledo, was given a six- to nine-year prison term by Visiting Judge James Bates — filling in for Judge Amy Rosebrook — and fined $10,000 on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
Mowery was sentenced just after a co-defendant — Christopher Seacott, 49, Montpelier — was handed a local jail sentence on a marijuana trafficking charge (see below).
But Mowery, who entered a guilty plea on April 26, was considered a bigger player in the drug trafficking investigation which brought charges against 12 persons in Henry County.
The indictments against these co-defendants had alleged 10 separate drug trafficking incidents involving large amounts of marijuana.
For example, in one incident authorities alleged that about 240 pounds of marijuana were delivered to Mowery and another man, Ian Hoffman, 27, Sylvania. (Hoffman also was supposed to have been sentenced Wednesday, but his case was continued for a hearing on another day.)
In another incident, Seacott was found in possession of 100 pounds of packaged marijuana when his vehicle was stopped by the Ohio Highway Patrol on U.S. 24, just west of Napoleon.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Mowery’s attorney — Larry DiLabbio of Toledo — told the court that his client had gotten out of the enterprise in 2019 after associating with one of the more prominent persons in it.
“He got tied up with the wrong person,” said DiLabbio, claiming that he “took advantage” of Mowery’s qualities. He said Mowery handled the “quality control” of the marijuana that was shipped in crates.
Given the nature of his involvement, Bates asked how he could give Mowery a lesser sentence than some of the co-defendants who had cooperated with the investigation. DiLabbio responded that Mowery was involved the “least amount of time” compared to the others and had not pledged cooperation because he was afraid for himself and his family.
DiLabbio petitioned for a lesser sentence, saying his client was “completely capable of complying with” sanctions against him. But Bates noted Mowery’s previous criminal record, saying “he didn’t really learn” from it.
Mowery suggested that part of the problem with his involvement is that he was “young and impressionable.”
The sentence ultimately imposed upon Mowery was less than the seven- to 10 1/2-year sentence recommended by Henry County Prosecutor Howe-Gebers, who told Bates that the defendant wasn’t “remorseful.” She also objected to DiLabbio’s suggestion — in a reference to other co-defendants — that “whoever gets to the courthouse first gets a better deal,” calling it “a bunch of malarkey.”
Earlier Wednesday, Seacott was placed on community control for four years by Bates on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony, given nine months in the Corrections Center of Northwest, fined $2,500 and required to continue cooperating with authorities. (He could be sentenced up to 36 months in prison if he violates terms of community control.)
Howe-Gebers had noted that Seacott was “very cooperative” in the investigation which allowed authorities to “get to the higher-ups.”
His attorney, Shelden Wittenberg of Toledo, described his client as a “mule” — or transporter — in the drug trade.
“He was the one delivering the marijuana and picking it up,” said Wittenberg, adding that Seacott has cooperated with authorities, and “I have no doubt he will continue that cooperation.”
Before pronouncing sentence Bates said he was surprised that Seacott, who had a job and family, but no criminal record, chose to become involved in the drug enterprise.
Having entered a guilty plea on April 6, Seacott acknowledged his wrongdoing, saying Wednesday he brought disgrace upon his name and hurt his family.”
Charges remain pending against a number of other defendants in Henry County Common Pleas Court while some sentences have been handed down.
