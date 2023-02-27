NAPOLEON — A Toledo man was sentenced to a long prison term here in Henry County Common Pleas Court on a drug-related charge.
Kenneth Brown, 36, was given a 10- to 15-year sentence by Judge Amy Rosebrook on a charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony, with credit for 63 days served in jail while his case was pending.
His operator's license also was suspended for three years.
A Henry County jury had found Brown guilty of the charge on Jan. 13 following a trial in common pleas court. But it ruled that a Ruger handgun which had been subject to possible forfeiture under a grand jury indictment handed down in November 2021 was not subject to forfeiture.
Brown was represented by attorney Autumn Adams of Toledo.
She had filed several motions following the Jan. 13 verdict, such as a petition for a new trial, but all were denied.
Adams had replaced Brown's first attorney in the case (Alan Lehenbauer of Swaton) who represented the defendant following his indictment in November 2021. Lehenbauer withdraw from the case in February 2022.
Court records in Lucas County indicated that Brown has had a considerable criminal history.
He was among 11 persons indicted in Henry County Common Pleas Court in November 2021 following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and others in Lucas and Henry counties.
Eight of the defendants have been convicted and sentenced in common pleas court, including:
• Alexandria Armijo, 32, Toledo, on two counts of trafficking in cocaine, each a third-degree.
• Michael Barnett, 29, Willard, for possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.
• Sierra Dotson, 35, Toledo, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Lawrence, 37, Toledo, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
• Michael Lamont Lawrence, 24, Toledo, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
• Omar Lawrence, 34, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.
• James Long, 58, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony.
• Michael Nelson, 50, Grelton, for possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.
Prison terms were handed down to Michael Lawrence (five years), Omar Lawrence (30 months) and Nelson (12 months) while the other five defendants were placed on community control.
Trial dates are scheduled for the other two defendants: Floyd Boatman, 36, Toledo; and Anthony Lawrence, 36, Toledo. Each is charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony.
Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers had told The Crescent-News in November 2021 that cocaine and fentanyl were the main drugs involved in the investigation, but not in large quantities. Crack cocaine and heroin also were involved while multiple firearms and cash were confiscated, according to her office.
The investigation went back to 2019 with the DEA assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Ohio Highway Patrol, the Northwest Interdiction Task Force, the Toledo Police Department, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office.
