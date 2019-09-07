LIBERTY CENTER — A Lucas County man was detained early Friday morning by a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy due to a traffic violation near here.
Adam Tebbe, 41, Toledo, was detained at 2:59 a.m. Friday following a traffic stop on County Road V, east of Ohio 109, near Liberty Center.
Tebbe was charged with menacing by stalking and falsification, first-degree misdemeanors; criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor; breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools and receiving stolen property, fifth-degree felonies; in addition to a stop sign violation and an invalid vehicle plate.
Additional information concerning the arrest was unavailable at press time.
Tebbe was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker. He appeared by video arraignment in Napoleon Municipal Court on Friday morning. A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Bond was set at $25,000, with conditions of a temporary protection order. He was given a court-appointed attorney.
