NAPOLEON — Three people were indicted recently by a Henry County grand jury on drug-trafficking charges.

The indictments were handed up Sept. 25, but according to the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office, the information could not be released until warrants were served.

Indicted were:

• Mark Junge, 41, Deshler, on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

• Christopher Chupa, 30, McClure, on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third-degree felonies; and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

• Derek Combs, 30, Deshler, on three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two third-degree felonies and a fourth-degree felony; and one count of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

Load comments