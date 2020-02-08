A Defiance County grand jury has returned indictments against 17 persons, including three local men charged with firing into a house on Switzer Road, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office.
Jacob Frericks, 28, 426 W. High St.; Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan; and Tyler Rohrs, 28, 620 Seneca St., each are charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies.
Authorities allege that on Dec. 16, they caused or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person when they discharged a firearm at or into an occupied residence at 18582 Switzer Road. No injuries were reported.
Frericks also was indicted for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a loaded, concealed handgun in Sherwood on Dec. 17.
Additionally, Jordan and Rohrs were each indicted last month for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, alleging that they broke into a home on The Bend Road on Dec. 16.
This week’s grand jury also indicted Barryn McDonnell, 22, Rolla, Mo.; and Kaleigh Fletcher, 20, Springfield, for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 20 they trespassed at two Defiance businesses (Stykemain GMC Buick, 25124 Elliott Road and Estle Chevrolet, 1515 N. Clinton St.) and were allegedly caught stealing a vehicle from Stykemain by a county sheriff’s deputy. The indictment further alleges that when apprehended they were in possession of a stolen vehicle from Springfield, two stolen license plates and criminal tools used during the aforementioned offenses.
A co-defendant in the case, Christian Malzahn, 23, Cleveland, was indicted last month for failure to failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
Malzahn allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle and was pursued by law enforcement officers into Wood County where he was stopped and arrested.
Others indicted this month were:
• Nicholas Tolomay, 19, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree felony; and illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Nov. 22 at his 05327 Thiel Road residence he was found in possession of more than 340 grams of methamphetamine, and that he also engaged in the production of methamphetamine.
• Rhonda Melioli-Brooks, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and illegal cultivation of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Ronald Stuckey, 59, 20289 Scott Road, for five counts of gross sexual imposition, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that from July 1, 2019-Sept. 15 he had sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 13 on multiple occasions.
• Mark Hufford, 40, Toledo, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 29 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• James Prescott, 24, Hicksville; and Conner Jenkins, 20, Hicksville, each for grand theft of a motor vehicle; grand theft and vandalism, each a fourth-degree felony. Jenkins also was indicted for arson, a fourth-degree felony, while Prescott was additionally indicted for two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony.
Authorities allege that on Nov. 29 Prescott and Jenkins stole a van parked at a residence on Hicksville’s West High Street, stealing more than $7,500 worth of property from inside the vehicle before vandalizing it and leaving it on the side of State Line Road. The charges further allege that Jenkins set a fire inside the vehicle. Meanwhile, the indictment alleges that on Nov. 28 Prescott trespassed in the Hicksville schools concession stand, trespassed in a privately-owned storage shed in Hicksville on Nov. 29 and received two vehicles in November from others, knowing they were stolen.
• Emilio Rodriguez, 29, 936 Wilhelm St., for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on Dec. 10 he failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Danyel Betz, 43, Hicksville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Pamela Graves, 38, 1114 Ottawa Ave., for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that from Nov. 30-Dec. 6, she stole property valued at more than $1,000 from a business on Ohio 66 north in Defiance.
• Aubrey Griggs Jr., 21, 409 N. Clinton St., for trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon Plummer, 31, 811 Dolan St., for domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 24 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant family or household member.
• Robert Vaughn, 37, 124 East St., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
The above defendants are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
