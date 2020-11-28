Three people were charged on Monday by the Multi-Area Narcotics (MAN) Unit following an investigation on Defiance County’s Christy Road, where officers noticed a stolen vehicle.
Charged were: Justin Easterday, 21, Avilla, Ind., fugitive from justice; Charles Adams, 32, Hicksville, receiving stolen property, along with other warrants; and Shyla Bigger, 18, Defiance, tampering with evidence in connection with an incident unrelated to the stolen vehicle case.
According to Max Nofziger of the MAN Unit, the incident is still being investigated. Agents were investigating a different case when they noticed a stolen car in the driveway at 08701 Christy Road at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Agents questioned the individuals located at the residence on Christy Road and spoke to Angola, Ind., Police Department, where the vehicle had been reported stolen.
It was determined that Adams and Easterday were last seen in the stolen vehicle.
