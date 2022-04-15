NAPOLEON — Several person nabbed in a significant marijuana trafficking case last year in Henry County recently entered pleas here in common pleas court.
Entering pleas were:
• Derek Goeckerman, 34, Holland, to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
• Khalid Nasirdeen, 51, Toledo, to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
• Christopher Seacott, 49, Montpelier, to trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
In all 12 defendants were indicted by a Henry County grand jury in March 2021 for their alleged involvement over the past several years in shipping large amounts of marijuana through Henry County on U.S. 24. Ten incidents were detailed in the indictment against the defendants.
The allegations concern shipment amounts as high as 100 pounds of packaged marijuana, according to the indictments.
Two other defendants — Dustin Hall, 39, Maumee, and Aaron Ivory, 32, Riverview, Fla. — also have entered guilty pleas and were to have been sentenced last week in Henry County Common Pleas Court. But these dates have been continued to a later time to be scheduled by the court.
Each is charged with trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony, amended from engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony.
Charges remain pending in common pleas court against seven other persons.
