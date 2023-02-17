Three separate rape indictments have been resolved in Defiance County Common Pleas Court with guilty pleas and the agreed dismissal of the most serious offense.
Justin Snyder, 24, 1016 Grove St., was given a 53-month prison term on charges of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
He was given credit for 80 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) and classified as a Tier I sexual offender requiring his registration with authorities after his release from prison.
Charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and sexual battery, a third-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray's office and Snyder's attorney, Danny Hill II, of Defiance.
According to Murray, Snyder engaged in sexual contact on Aug. 14 with another person "who he purposely compelled to submit by force or threat of force," and "also attempted to cause serious physical harm to the victim during the aforementioned incident."
The drug charge alleged that he possessed cocaine on July 9.
In a separate case, Jamison Crysel, 19, Stryker (CCNO) pleaded no contest to sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $250,000 bond with a 10% allowance provision was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 4.
As part of the plea agreement between Murray's office and Crysel's attorney, Elizabeth Smith of Kalida, a charge of rape, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing.
Sexual battery alleges coerced sexual conduct with the victim.
Crysel continued to be held this week in CCNO where he has been incarcerated since Nov. 18, according to jail records.
In a third unrelated case, Marco Co Beb Co, 55, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, and was found guilty.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his $50,000 bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 28.
A charge of rape, a first-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Murray's office and Co Beb Co's attorney, Jeffrey Horvath of Defiance.
Co Beb Co also was being held this week in CCNO where he has been incarcerated since Nov. 14, according to jail records.
