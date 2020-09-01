NAPOLEON — A Lucas County man is facing numerous felony charges following a pursuit through three counties on Sunday evening.
Allen Pedigo, 29, Toledo, was taken to the Lucas County Jail and is facing three felony charges by Lucas County law enforcement. Napoleon Police Department also has pending felony charges against Pedigo.
According to Napoleon Police Chief David Mack, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to Oakwood Park for a suspicious vehicle complaint. The caller indicated that he believed the vehicle matching the description was involved in public indecency investigations that occurred previously.
Officers attempted to box in the vehicle, which had an expired registration. It was noted that the registered owner also had a suspended license. The vehicle ran through a red light when the patrol cruiser maneuvered behind it.
Mack reported that the vehicle fled eastbound on U.S. 24 until the Liberty Center exit. The pursuit continued through Liberty Center, going north into Fulton County. The pursuit at one point turned eastbound into Lucas County in the Swanton Township area. The vehicle struck a Lucas County cruiser during the incident.
The pursuit ended in Secor Metro Park after leaving the roadway several times. Pedigo fled the scene on foot. Officers, assisted by a Fulton County K-9, searched the area until the suspect was taken into custody by Lucas County law enforcement.
Also assisting in the incident were the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Highway Patrol and Toledo Metro Park rangers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.