NAPOLEON — Napoleon Police Department’s new K9 Luke was successful in assisting officers in recovering narcotics and other paraphernalia. Three men were charged in the incident.
According to Napoleon Police Chief Dave Mack, officers were called to 905 American Road just before 5 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious person.
“Officers suspected the involved parties to be involved in drug-related activity,” reported Mack. “K9 Luke was deployed to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle that the involved parties were driving. K9 Luke positively alerted to the vehicle indicating the presence of narcotics inside.”
Luke joined the department in November and this was his first big drug seizure.
Corey Witsman, 31, Toledo, was charged with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony. Johnathan Meek, 33, Fort Wayne, and Jayme Etheridge, 33, Fremont, Ind., were charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.
More charges are pending following testing results.
Due to the K9’s alert, officers were able to search the vehicle and recover drug paraphernalia and numerous hypodermic needles and syringes. Officers also recovered prescription pills and two different powdery substances during the search. It is suspected that the powdery substances are amphetamines and opiates, pending testing.
