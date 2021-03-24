A third defendant involved in a shooting incident on Defiance County's Switzer Road in December 2019 has entered a plea to a charge in common pleas court.
Jacob Frericks, 29, 518 Washington Ave., entered an Alford guilty plea to improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his personal-recognizance bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on April 22.
An Alford plea maintains the defendant's innocence but is given in his or her "best interests."
Frericks is charged with his participation in an incident at 18582 Switzer Road on Dec. 16, 2019 in which at least two shots were fired from an AR-15 rifle, according to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray, with one victim sustaining minor injuries.
Murray previously had informed The Crescent-News that the shots were fired from the bed of a pickup truck that stopped on Switzer Road outside the residence.
The home sustained interior and exterior damage, according to Murray.
Pending charges against Frericks of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea negotiations between Murray's office and the defendant's attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
Two other co-defendants — Luke Daenens, 620 Seneca St., and Kayla Hahn, Napoleon — have entered pleas to charges in common pleas court and were sentenced to prison terms.
Charges remain pending against a fourth co-defendant, Tyler Rohrs, 620 Seneca St.
