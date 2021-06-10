A third defendant involved in a shooting incident on Defiance County’s Switzer Road in December 2019 has been sentenced in common pleas court.
Jacob Frericks, 29, 518 Washington Ave., was placed on community control for three years by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, a second-degree felony.
A seven-year prison term was reserved if he violates terms of community control and he was given credit for approximately 14 months served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending.
Charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, were dismissed at sentencing as part of the plea agreement between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and the defendant’s previous attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.
Frericks was charged with participating in an incident at 18582 Switzer Road on Dec. 16, 2019 in which at least two shots were fired into the residence from an AR-15 rifle, with one victim sustaining minor injuries.
According to Murray, Frericks was a secondary participant in the incident.
Two other co-defendants — Luke Daenens, 620 Seneca St., and Kayla Hahn, Napoleon — entered pleas to charges in common pleas court and were sentenced to prison terms.
Frericks had entered an Alford guilty plea — maintaining the defendant’s innocence but given in his or her “best interests” — on Feb. 25 when a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.
However, he had filed a motion to withdraw his plea on March 22.
Schmenk later granted the request in May, but set a new bond of $500,000 cash. Frericks also had requested a new attorney which was granted when Steve Sondergaard of Defiance was appointed.
Since that time, Frericks decided to go forward with the agreed plea resolution, allowing sentencing to proceed this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.