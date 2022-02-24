Carousel - crime logo

A third person implicated in a robbery and assault in Defiance last spring has been sentenced to prison in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Emilee Slusser, Bradford, was given a four- to six-year sentence by Judge Joseph Schmenk on a charge of robbery, a second-degree felony; and abduction, a third-degree felony. She was given credit for 50 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while her case was pending.

A charge of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, was dismissed, as part of the plea negotiations between Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office and Slusser’s attorney, Danny Hill II of Defiance.

Two other co-defendants — Shawn Curtzwiler, 23, Orient; and Slusser’s brother, Bailey Slusser, 21, Bradford — previously were sentenced to prison terms on robbery charges.

According to Murray, the defendants “held another individual (Taylor Swartzlander) against his will” in May 2021 and transported him “from a location in Michigan to a location here (Seneca Street near Kingsbury Park) in Defiance” where he was robbed of cash.

Swartzlander also was assaulted and beaten up, sustaining bruising and possibly a concussion, the prosecutor explained. The victim was not hospitalized, but was treated for injuries, according to Murray.

He had told The Crescent-News previously that the victim’s injuries could have been worse, but for a passer-by who saw the assault and contacted authorities.

