COLUMBUS — The Union Bank Company has announced that it has achieved “preferred lender” status with the Small Business Administration (SBA).
The SBA connects entrepreneurs with lenders and funding to help them plan, start and grow their businesses. They are the nation’s most expansive network of financing and management support and help more than 50,000 businesses annually.
“It’s quite an honor to have this distinction with the SBA, as it allows The Union Bank Co. to provide even more opportunities to businesses across central and northwest Ohio,” said Rose Roman, governmental lending manager. “We know the industry and how to connect the right funding options with the needs of the businesses that we serve.”
The “preferred lender” designation is held by only 23 of Ohio’s 192 affiliate lenders. Union Bank is consistently at the top of the SBA Columbus District’s list of high-performing community banks,” said SBA District Director Everett M. Woodel, Jr. “Receiving this designation will enable the bank to further provide much-needed capital and SBA-backed resources to a small business as they move beyond the COVID-19 crisis.”
Pictured above: The Union Bank Co. receives SBA Preferred Lender plaque. Pictured from left to right: Rob Gray, Lori Hughes, Margie Nwoko, Rose Roman, Daron McGuire, and Mike Sullivan
Founded in 1904, The Union Bank Company has 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove.
